Atria Investments LLC Has $115.75 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

