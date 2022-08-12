Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

ADSK opened at $227.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.80. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

