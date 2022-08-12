Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGR. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.2 %

AGR stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

