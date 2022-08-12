Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $36.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
