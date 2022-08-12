Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

AVYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Avaya alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avaya

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Avaya by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Avaya Price Performance

Avaya stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. Avaya has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.