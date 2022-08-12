Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

