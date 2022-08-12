B. Riley Comments on L.B. Foster’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L.B. Foster in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

