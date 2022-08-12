B. Riley Weighs in on PlayAGS Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 222.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
