B. Riley Weighs in on Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

SVC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after buying an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 94.9% during the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,783 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 552,637 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

