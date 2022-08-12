B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.