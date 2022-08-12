Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNDSF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

