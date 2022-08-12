Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

