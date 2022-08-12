Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 7,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $874,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.