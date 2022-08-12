Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 200.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

