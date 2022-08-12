Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.