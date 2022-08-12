Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

