BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.59. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 4,299 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 951,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 560,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

