Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

BERY opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

