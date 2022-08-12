Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.56.
BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.3 %
BERY opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
