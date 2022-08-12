BetterWealth LLC Sells 261 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

