BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,770.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.35 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

