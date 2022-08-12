BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,602 shares of company stock valued at $330,022 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

