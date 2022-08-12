BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackLine Stock Performance

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.