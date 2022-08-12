BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

