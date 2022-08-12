Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

