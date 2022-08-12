Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

BCC stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.