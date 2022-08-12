Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

About Bottomline Technologies

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

