BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Purchases 75 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34).
BP Price Performance
Shares of BP opened at GBX 427.55 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The company has a market cap of £81.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.
BP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Read More
