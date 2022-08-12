BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Purchases 75 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 427.55 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 394.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The company has a market cap of £81.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.29 ($6.29).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

