Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BRAG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.