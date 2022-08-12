Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAGGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 109.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRAG. Maxim Group began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE BRAG opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$161.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.90. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

