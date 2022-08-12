Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) PT at $1,450.00

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Markel Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,217.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 691.96 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,283.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.03.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.