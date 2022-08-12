Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.
Huntsman Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
