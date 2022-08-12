Brokers Offer Predictions for Talkspace, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Talkspace in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 54.49%.

Talkspace stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Talkspace has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Spring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 7,984,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Talkspace by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Talkspace by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,378,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,644 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

