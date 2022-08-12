Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,804 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

