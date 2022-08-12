Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $449.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 70,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.