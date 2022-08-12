BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Raised to C$3.85

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.60 to C$3.85 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$328.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.44 and a 52-week high of C$4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.97.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.
