BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) PT Raised to C$4.25

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE BTB.UN opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.19.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

