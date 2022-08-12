Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKE opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Buckle by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

