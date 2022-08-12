Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.49, but opened at $31.22. Bumble shares last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 56,318 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $3,617,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 18.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bumble by 182.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bumble by 154.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

