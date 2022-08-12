C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 6,142 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

