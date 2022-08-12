CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 8439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

