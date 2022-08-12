Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

