Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Calix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Calix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Calix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Calix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.83. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

