Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Stock Up 3.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 378,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 1,099.3% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.