Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camping World Stock Up 3.2 %
Camping World stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
