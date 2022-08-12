Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.