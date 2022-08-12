Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.18. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Read More
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.