Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.18. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$967,449.60.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

