Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.75, but opened at $59.96. Cardinal Health shares last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 33,090 shares traded.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 5.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

