Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CUPUF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

