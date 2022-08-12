Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Shares of CUPUF stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Caribbean Utilities has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $15.82.
About Caribbean Utilities
