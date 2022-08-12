Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 1,606.5% in July

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 1,606.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Carrefour stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

