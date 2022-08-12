Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

