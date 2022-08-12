Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.76.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $365.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Carvana by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

